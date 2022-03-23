Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.