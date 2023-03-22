Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.