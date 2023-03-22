Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much wind or rain Tuesday morning, but that will be changing as we go into the afternoon and evening hours. More rain expected Wednesday a…
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect per…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted.…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…