Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.