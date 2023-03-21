Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.