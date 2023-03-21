Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are …
It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect per…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. A 15-degree low is forecasted.…