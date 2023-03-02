The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Thursday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.