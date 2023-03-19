It will be a cold day in Bloomington, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.