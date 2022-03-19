 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

