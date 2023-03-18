It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 18, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
