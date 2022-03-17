Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 17, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.