Temperatures in Bloomington will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.