Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

Breaking News