Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.