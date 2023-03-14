Bloomington residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.