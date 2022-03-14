Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 14, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
