Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Just isolated showers during the day today, but widespread rain and windy conditions will spread across the state tonight and continue tomorro…
Brace yourself: Rain, snow and heavy winds are expected to sweep through Central Illinois on Friday.