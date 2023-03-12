Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.