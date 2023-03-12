Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to a cold front, today is not going to be nearly as warm as Monday. Breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degree…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bloomington Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Severe storms possible this morning, snow chance this afternoon. Full details on Friday's wild weather here
Reports of flooding already in southern Illinois this morning with more heavy rain to come. Fewer storms in central Illinois, but rain is expe…