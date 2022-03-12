Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 12, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.