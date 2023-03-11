Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bloomington today. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
