Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 11, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.