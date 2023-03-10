Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Bloomington could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
