Bloomington temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A series of dramatic temperature changes is expected throughout Illinois starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms and a potential for snow later in the week.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
Bloomington folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. 21 degrees is today's …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bloomington area Sunday. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 14 degrees is today's low. The Bloomington area should see …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. E…
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
In McLean County, troopers had handled 15 crashes, three collisions with injuries, and 37 driver assists as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, said Trooper Haylie Polistina.