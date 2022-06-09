Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 9, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!