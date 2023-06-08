Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
