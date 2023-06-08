Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.