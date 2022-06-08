Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

