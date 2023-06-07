The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…