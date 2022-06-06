 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

