The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
Feeling like summer today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm we'll get and when our next rain chance begins in our Memorial Day forecast update.
All rain will exit early this morning, but cloud cover will try and linger in parts of the state this afternoon. Comfortable temperatures, but getting warmer for Friday. Here's the full report.
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Mode…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV in…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.