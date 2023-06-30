The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 30, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
