The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 3, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
It will be a warm day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …