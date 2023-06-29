Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degr…