Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 6:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.