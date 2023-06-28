Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.