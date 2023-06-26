Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.