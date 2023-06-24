The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.