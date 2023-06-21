The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies …
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 deg…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be…