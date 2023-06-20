The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Expect clear skies …
Bloomington folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…