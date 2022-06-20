 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.

Local Weather

