Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.