The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bloomington community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Rain likely Wednesday and Wednesday night, small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois
With a cold front slowly pushing south across Illinois today, showers and storms still look likely. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chance continues Friday across Illinois, but big changes expected for Memorial Day weekend
Showers will continue today, especially in central Illinois. Warmer and drier weather is not far away though. See when the rain will end and how warm we'll get in our Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Feeling like summer today and temperatures look to climb even higher for Tuesday. See how warm we'll get and when our next rain chance begins in our Memorial Day forecast update.
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is high. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Mode…
Climate change is affecting hydropower in different ways across the country.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloud…
Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV in…