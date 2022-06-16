 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

