Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 16, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West.