The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bloomington. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58…
The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bloomington area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods …