Bloomington people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 76% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms look likely during the afternoon and evening hours across Illinois. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out in the southern portion of the state. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Isolated storms Tuesday. Better chance of rain and possibly severe storms Wednesday in Illinois
Not everyone will see rain today, but there's still a small chance of severe storms in southern Illinois. Showers and storms are likely for everyone on Wednesday. Full details in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and continues Friday in central and southern Illinois
Lots of sun and warm Thursday, but a different story for Friday. Showers and storms look likely and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler. Track the rain and the cool down in our updated forecast.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are…
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted.…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bloomington. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expe…
No rain to worry about through Saturday in central and southern Illinois. The opportunity for showers and storms returns Saturday night though and will continue into Sunday. Here's your full forecast.
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.