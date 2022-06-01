Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2022 in Bloomington, IL
