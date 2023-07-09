The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We wi…