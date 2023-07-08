Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.