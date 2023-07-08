Today's temperature in Bloomington will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 49% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today…
The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We'll see sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bloomington. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We wi…