Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.