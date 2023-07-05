The Bloomington area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
