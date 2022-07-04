Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.