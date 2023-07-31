The Bloomington area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit pantagraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Bloomington, IL
