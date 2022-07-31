 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bloomington area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on pantagraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

