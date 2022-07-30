 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit pantagraph.com for local news and weather.

