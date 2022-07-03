 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2022 in Bloomington, IL

Bloomington folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit pantagraph.com for more weather updates.

